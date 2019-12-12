Maximum tariffs for 2020 have been set for the production and distribution of electricity and drinking water on Bonaire and Saba









Kralendijk, The Bottom – The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has set the maximum tariffs for the production and distribution of electricity in Bonaire and Saba, which shall apply as of January 1st, 2020. For Bonaire, the ACM has done the same for drinking water.

Annually, the ACM sets maximum tariffs for the production and distribution of electricity and drinking water in the Caribbean Netherlands based on the costs incurred by the producers and distributors. Ultimately, these companies set the rates that they will charge their customers in 2020, observing the upper limits set by the ACM. In addition, the companies can apply with the relevant ministries for subsidy on the connection rates paid by customers. They have always done so in previous years.

The overall picture is that in Bonaire and Saba the maximum usage charges (kWh and m3 tariff) for electricity and drinking water will decrease as of January 1st, 2020. The upper limits for the fixed tariffs (for having a connection) show a slight increase on average on both islands, with small differences in the evolution per connection category.

The ACM will soon set the maximum tariffs for St. Eustatius as well.

Bonaire

For Bonaire, the maximum usage charge for electricity drops from around 0.27 USD/kWh to around 0.22 USD/kWh. The upper limit for the Pagabon tariff (pre-paid) falls from approximately 0.47 USD/kWh to approximately 0.43 USD/kWh. These decreases are mainly due to expected lower costs for the production of electricity. For an average household this means a decrease in their electricity bill of about 11-13 USD per month.

The maximum tariff for the use of drinking water drops from around 4.44 USD/m3 to around 3.77 USD/m3. For an average household this means a decrease in their bill of about 5-7 USD per month.

For both electricity and drinking water the upper limits for the fixed tariffs (for having a connection) will increase slightly, around 1.5% on average.

Saba

For Saba, the maximum usage charge for electricity drops from around 0.33 USD/kWh to around 0.29 USD/kWh. This is mainly due to expected lower costs for the production of electricity. For an average household this means a decrease in their electricity bill of about 7-9 USD per month.

The upper limits for the fixed tariffs (for having an electricity connection) will increase slightly, around 1.8% on average.