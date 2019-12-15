Due to St. Martin Unrest: EZ Air Picks up Patients in Statia









EZ Air’s Learjet at FDR airport this morning (Photo: Jarziño Lijfrock)

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- This morning a number of passengers were picked up in St. Eustatius by EZ Air to transport them to Bonaire for medical care purposes.

The unusual flight became necessary after the patients in question could not receive their regular care on the French side on St. Maarten, due to the civil unrest on the island.

As one Beechcraft was already covering the route between Bonaire and Barranquilla this morning and the other one was executing the normal ABC route network, the passengers were picked up with the company’s Learjet, resulting in a very fast and direct journey to Kralendijk.