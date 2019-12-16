Customs Caribbean Netherlands intercept cannabis at the airport of Bonaire









Kralendijk – Recently, Customs Caribbean Netherlands have made an intercept. A total of 245 grams of cannabis was seized.

On December 9, 2019 Customs CN conducted a routine inspection on all arriving passengers and their luggage on a flight from Curacao.

A male passenger aged 20 displayed exceptionally nervous behaviour. When he was submitted to a clothing search, 4 small bags with a greenish substance and a strong scent resembling a narcotic were found. A field test was carried out on a slight quantity of the content from one of the small bags. The test indicated that it regarded cannabis. The 4 detected small bags with content were weighed on officially calibrated scales and the gross weight arrived at 245 grams.

The passenger was detained by the customs authorities and transferred to the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee for further investigation. The cannabis was seized and also transferred to the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee for further investigation.

Customs remain alert to attempts to import or export illegal goods in or out of the Caribbean Netherlands.