CDA Amsterdam wants yearly Kingdom Day Celebration

CDA Amsterdam fraction leader Diederick Boomsma worked on the proposal together with DP-Statia, the Bonairean UPB and the AVP from Aruba. Photo: CDA Amsterdam

Amsterdam – The CDA Amsterdam has drafted a proposal to come to an annual celebration of Kingdom Day in the Dutch capital. The call of the CDA stems from the desire to pay more attention to the ties between the Netherlands and the six Caribbean-Dutch islands.



“December 15 is official Kingdom Day, but most Dutch people miss this. This is unjustified,” says the CDA Amsterdam party leader Diederik Boomsma. “It is important to celebrate the sense of community and the solidarity between all Dutch people. Our kingdom connects Dutch people on both sides of the Atlantic.”



The proposal of the CDA Amsterdam came about in collaboration with the Aruban People’s Party, the Democratic Party (St. Eustatius) and the UPB (Bonaire). Today the CDA Amsterdam will submit a proposal that calls for the annual celebration.



Content of the celebration still open for discussion

The exact contents of the yearly celebration is still being considered. “You can think of a festival or a concert, but also, for example, discussions about topics which concern all of us,” says Boomsma. “We can go in all directions with this day! As long as it revolves around the special bond between the people within our kingdom. As the capital, Amsterdam must lead the way”.



On 15 December 1954, the Kingdom Statute was signed by Queen Juliana in the Ridderzaal in The Hague. Since 2010, the Kingdom of the Netherlands consists of the four countries Aruba, Curaçao, the Netherlands and St Maarten. Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba are special municipalities of the Netherlands.