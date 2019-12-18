Adjusted opening times for the Public Library









Kralendijk – The Public Library adjusts its opening times for the public. The following opening hours apply until 4 January 2020:

Tuesday 17/12/19 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday 18/12/19 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thursday 19/12/19 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Friday: 12/20/19 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

The library will be closed from December 23, 2019 to January 4, 2020. The library will be closed on 2 and 3 January, this has to do with the inventory. From Monday January 6, 2020, the library is open at the usual times.

The Public Library wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.