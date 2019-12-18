Considerable Damage in Statia Blaze; Foul Play Suspected









Four cars were completely destroyed by the fire. Photo: BES-Reporter

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The early morning blaze which took place in St. Eustatius this morning, has left considerable material damage. Four cars were completely destroyed by the fire.

Reliable sources tell the BES-Reporter that there are suspicions of foul play in the matter. However, in the light of ongoing investigations, more details cannot be given or confirmed at this moment by the competent authorities.

In spite of the considerable material damage, fortunately there are no personal injuries.

An investigation is ongoing in the exact cause of the fire.