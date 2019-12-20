Multidisciplinary hospitality control









Kralendijk – In the early evening hours of Wednesday, December 18, 11 restaurants in Playa were checked for possession of the correct permits, hygiene, fire safety, signals of illegal prostitution and other irregularities.

During the inspection, the activities of a company on the Kaya Theresa Ilario were temporarily stopped due to poor hygiene.

In addition, warnings were given at various locations for, among other things, expired fire extinguishers.

In general, it was a successful multidisciplinary check in which the combined forces of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Customs and the Fire Department complemented each other well.