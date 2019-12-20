WEB N.V. AND FEDEBON SIGN NEW COLLECTIVE LABOR AGREEMENT.









Kralendijk – December 19th, 2019 – Water- en Energiebedrijf Bonaire N.V. (WEB) and FEDEBON sign new Collective Labor Agreement for the period of 1st January 2020 to 31st December 2023.



On 19th December 2019, WEB N.V. and FEDEBON achieved a negotiation result for a new Collective Labor Agreement. This Collective Labor Agreement has a duration from 1st January 2020 to 31 December 2023. The discussions were conducted in a good atmosphere. The essence of the Collective Labor Agreement is that the well-being of people is central.



WEB N.V. is happy with the new Collective Labor Agreement for its employees.