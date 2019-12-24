Maximum tariffs for 2020 have been set for the production and distribution of electricity and drinking water on St. Eustatius









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has set the maximum tariffs for the distribution of electricity on St. Eustatius, which shall apply as of January 1st, 2020. Recently the ACM has done the same for Bonaire and Saba.

Annually, the ACM sets maximum tariffs for the production and distribution of electricity and drinking water in the Caribbean Netherlands based on the costs incurred by the producers and distributors. On St. Eustatius STUCO ultimately sets the rates that they will charge their customers in 2020, observing the upper limits set by the ACM. In addition, STUCO can apply with the relevant ministries for subsidy on the connection rates paid by customers. They have done so in previous years.

Electricity

For St. Eustatius, the maximum usage charge for electricity remains the same at around 0.30 USD/kWh. The upper limit for the fixed tariffs, for having an electricity connection, drops with approximately 10%. This is mainly due to an expected increase of the number of connections on St. Eustatius.

Drinking water

The maximum tariff for the use of drinking water drops from around 7.87 USD/m3 to around 6.63 USD/m3. This is because an increase of the drinking water production on St. Eustatius is expected in 2020. Because of that the costs of drinking water per m3 will fall. For an average household this means a decrease in their bill of about 10 -15 USD per month.

The upper limit for the fixed tariff for drinking water however will increase by approximately 38%. This is mainly due to increasing costs in 2020 and because STUCO had to deal with higher costs than expected in recent years. Because STUCO can apply for subsidy on this tariff, it is expected that the real tariff that STUCO will charge will be lower.