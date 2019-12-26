‘Statia’s own’ Shirma Rouse to Perform at Home









Many feel truly excited with the prospect of seeing a show by native Shirma Rouse. Photo: shirmarouse.com

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Former The Voice of Holland-winner Shirma Rouse will be performing on St. Eustatius at the Earl Merkman stadium on the 28th of December, 2019.

The performance by Rouse, who lives in the Dutch city of Rotterdam since her 19th birthday, was long awaited by many on her native island.

There are various prices for the show, starting at 10 dollars for those 12 or younger, 20 dollars for adults and 15 dollars for those 65 years of age and older.

Rouse has, over the past years, grown into one of the best-known performers in Holland, both with her material covering the work of Aretha Franklin as well as her various Christmas shows. She can also regularly be seen on local Dutch Television.

Break through

Although Rouse had already brought out music before her participation in The Voice of Holland, her big break-through to the ‘big public’ came after her participation the Voice of Holland.

Rouse will be performing on St. Eustatius with various of her siblings, who do not stay for behind her, when it comes to musical talent.