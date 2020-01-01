Maskarada group visits Governor









24 Shares

Governor Rijna with the Maskarada players this morning. Photo: ABC Online Media

Kralendijk- This morning around 10 AM saw the traditional visit of the Maskarada group at Governor Rijna’s residence in Playa Pariba.

Governor Rijna said he was happy to see that the historicially relevant Maskarada is still alive and dynamic as always.

Rijna thanked the group for their performance and also handed them a present as token of his appreciation.

The Maskarada is an old tradition, with Indian and African elements, the origin of which is not exactly known.

In addition to Bonaire, this tradition only occurs on a few other Caribbean islands and Venezuela.