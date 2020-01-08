Police Bonaire looking for proof of ‘fevering’









Motorcycles involved in fevering can be confiscated and auctioned off by the authorities. Many do not seem to take this warning very serious.

Kralendijk- The police in Bonaire say that as of late there have been various reports of ‘fevering’ taking place on the public roads of Bonaire. This was especially the case during the New Year celebrations and the days after.

According to Police, there have been several reports for the surroundings of the Kaya Nikiboko North and the Kaya Korona.



KPCN is reminding the public that street racing / fevering is not only punishable but also puts other road users at risk.



Looking for photos and videos

KPCN is now calling on anyone who has video images and / or photos of street races, races and / or noise pollution from motor vehicles, to send them via a Facebook message (messenger) to the Dutch Caribbean Police Force – KPCN.

Reporting this type of nuisance is also possible via telephone number 715-8000 or via the anonymous telephone number 717 7251.

The police in Bonaire have been firm in dealing with illegal races and fevering. Governor Rijna has pointed out that motorcycles involved in racing or fevering can be confiscated from their owners.