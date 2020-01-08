ZVK: Changes in providers patient transportation; no changes for insured









Accessible ventures will continue to provide service to ZVK patients in St. Eustatius and Saba, but no longer in Sint Maarten. Photo: Accessible Ventures

Kralendijk- The BES Healthcare Insurance Office, ZVK, today communicated that they have made what they call ‘a few minor adjustments’ with regard to patient transport for insured. The changes mainly concern changes to providers on Bonaire and Sint Maarten.

From January 1st, 2020, patient transport on Bonaire, mainly with regard to wheelchair bus transport for ZVK insured persons (with prior permission from the ZVK), will be carried out by the transportation company Blessing Transport. The transport facilities such as elderly transport however, remain unchanged.

On Sint Maarten or Saint Martin patient transport will be carried out by the transport company SC & Marine Services. This concerns transportation from Juliana airport to treatment centers and back.

With regard to transport companies at the other destinations for medical referrals, these remain unchanged, namely Armada Port Services on Aruba and Catharina Care Foundation on Curaçao. The procedures for using these transport facilities remain unchanged.

St. Eustatius & Saba

Patient transport “on location” on Saba and St. Eustatius also remains unchanged. Accessible Ventures Sint Eustatius and Accessible Ventures Saba will continue to provide this service.

ZVK says that for more information, insured persons can contact the Healthcare Insurance Office, telephone 599 715 8899 or e-mail: info@zorgverzkeringskantoor.nl.

ZVK -as is the case more often than not- did not motivate any of the changes implemented. Some complaints were heard last week mainly from patients on St. Eustatius and Saba who did not understand they changes made, and who were not too happy about them either.