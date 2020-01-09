Job vacancy Supervisor Customer Service









The Executive Council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands is in short term seeking candidates interested in the following function:



vac. 38-2019 – Supervisor Customer Service



The supervisor makes decisions in managing the unit, the coordination of the implementation, contributing to the drafting of the yearly implementation sub-plans, and the drafting of project proposals, plans, and advice. The framework is set by management policies and rules and regulations. The supervisor is an expert in the applicable laws and regulations, also international law and regulations pertaining to the applicable civil registry regulations. Gives advice, together with the

legal department, on legal steps, if necessary.



The supervisor Customer Services oversees the work executed by the Front and Back office employees. Additionally, the supervisor is accountable for the control and quality of the PIVA register and sets up research if necessary, makes sure that the quality is consistent.



The unit Customer Service is a unit in the development phase. The supervisor has to develop and innovate workflows and train the employees to be service-oriented.

Specific Requirements

the education level of HBO, expertise for the Census Office;

3 – 5 years’ experience of specific legislation and regulation concern Census Office;

experience in a manager function;

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing activities and supervision

responsible for the planning and coordination of operations, set priorities, guides, and implements changes and renewal;

delegates, monitors and supervises the progress, integrity, efficiency, and quality of the duties performed;

drafts the yearly planning and budget for the unit based on the unit plan and sets financial priorities in consultation with the manager and provides the manager periodic reports;

coordinates and oversees the scheduling of personnel in the unit;

conducts performance reviews and evaluations with employees, gives advice on legal matters and contributes to the selection of new employees;

initiates and runs structured meetings, ensures good internal communication and sets an example for others;

participates in directorate and management team meetings.

Skills and Knowledge

Complex activities administration Census and licenses

handles the complex and non-standardized requests;

assesses the identity and location of persons and controls personal data in consultation with third parties (Police, IND, etc..) to realize a reliable and actual administration;

is the source of information for the employees of the Front Office;

has up-to-date knowledge of (current) legislation and regulations;

develops workflows and instructions together with the colleagues;

is part of project teams as an expert;

participates in the execution of wedding ceremonies;

verifies registrations from persons from foreign countries;

supervises the Front and back-office workers;

administers complex cases;

coordinates and controls all workflows;

Activities regarding elections

coordinates and oversees the election preparations and assists the polling station;

administers people excluded from the right to vote.

Assists management if needed with other activities and performs duties of similar or lower-ranked positions within the line of work.



Skills and Knowledge

extended knowledge and expertise of specific legislation and regulation concern;

census Office;

certification in the GBA/PIVA’ databases;

knowledge of administrative procedures;

skilled in handling complex subjects concerning ‘GBA/PIVA’.

Working Conditions:

Job scale 9 minimum gross $ 2,659.54 to maximum $ 3,615.67 gross for a 39.5-hour working week.

Salary scaling depends on work experience and education.

Please send your motivation letter and resume by January 19th, 2020 to the email below:



Executive Council of Public Entity St. Eustatius

T.a.v. Unit manager Internal Services

Mrs. F. Gibbs

Fort Oranjestraat 7, St.Eustatius Dutch Caribbean

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com