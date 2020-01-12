Island- wide free microchip registration for Saba Pets

Windwardside, Saba – The SFPCA, a Saba Foundation for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, kicks off 2020 with a free chipping campaign for all dogs and cats on Saba.

“The pet registration needs to be updated in accordance with new trends, says Mrs. Evette Peterson, the microchip will enable pet owners to comply with travel regulations, when traveling off-Island, for instance’’. The founding member continues, “Animals that are chipped are easily returned to their rightful owners if found lost, the metal tags sometimes went missing”.

The foundation gratefully receives a subsidy from the Public Entity Saba, monies used for various programs such as spaying and neutering, maintaining the domesticated animal registry, and educational awareness.

According to the local vet, “The chip is smaller than a grain of rice and it is introduced under the skin between the shoulder, we also have smaller chips for the toy size dogs and cats”.

Pet owners can pay the annual pet registration fee, $10.00 per altered animal, when they come for the free microchip at the SFPCA Clinic housed in the Agriculture Center below English Quarter on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting January 22nd until March 28th, 2020.

“The clinic hours are from 2:30 in the afternoon until six, to allow for people at work, on Wednesdays. On Saturday 09.00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. and the afternoon hours will be posted in the newspapers and social media, depending on volunteers”, according to the SFPCA spokesperson.