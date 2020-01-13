Job Vacancy Environment & Public Space Inspector









6 Shares

The Executive Council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands is in short term seeking candidates interested in the following function:

ENVIRONMENT & PUBLIC SPACE INSPECTOR – Unit Licensing, Supervision & Enforcement

As an Inspector you are required to conduct the necessary nature and environment inspections to verify compliance with the laws and regulations related to environment, public and private spaces, local ordinances, zoning regulations, and contractual specifications. Is this you?

Please visit our website for the full vacancy text for all vacancies at https://www.statiagovernment.com/jobs.html

Deadline to submit your resume and application to personnel.affairs@statiagov.com for all abovementioned vacancies is January 19th, 2020.