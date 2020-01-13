Job Vacancy Policy Advisor Pedagogy – Directorate of Social Affairs









The Executive Council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands is in short term seeking candidates interested in the following function:

POLICY ADVISOR PEDAGOGY – Directorate of Social Affairs (Dir EN&I)

The Pedagogue makes decisions, creates advice, reports and policies, to promote; the healthy and positive development of children; while supporting, guiding and coaching parents/guardians, clients and stakeholders in creating a safe educational atmosphere and home upbringing.

Interested?

Please visit our website for the full vacancy text for all vacancies at https://www.statiagovernment.com/jobs.html

Deadline to submit your resume and application to personnel.affairs@statiagov.com for all abovementioned vacancies is January 19th, 2020.