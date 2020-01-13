Job Vacancy Policy Advisor









The Executive Council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands is in short term seeking candidates interested in the following function:

POLICY ADVISOR AGRICULTURE & NATURE – Directorate EN&I (Dir EN&I)

As Policy Advisor Agriculture and Nature you have technical skills and knowledge of the balance between agriculture, nature and economic developments on the island. It is your responsibility to work with stakeholders to monitor any developments that influence, or may have an effect on this sector. Additionally, you create advice, reports and policy briefs; to support, sustain and develop our nature, agriculture and economic sectors. Is this you?

Please visit our website for the full vacancy text for all vacancies at https://www.statiagovernment.com/jobs.html

Deadline to submit your resume and application to personnel.affairs@statiagov.com for all abovementioned vacancies is January 19th, 2020.