Job Vacancy Team Coordinator /Supervisor (2 fte)

The Executive Council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands is in short term seeking candidates interested in the following function:

Team Coordinator /Supervisor (2 fte) – Public Works & Services ENI

The Supervisor has expertise in the technical and maintenance work field. As Supervisor you make decisions in creating a planning for the execution of maintenance. It is also your direct task to oversee and guide the staff employees during the execution of any maintenance projects or construction work. Additionally, you dispatch employees for maintenance requests or projects. Interested?

Please visit our website for the full vacancy text for all vacancies at https://www.statiagovernment.com/jobs.html

Deadline to submit your resume and application to personnel.affairs@statiagov.com for all abovementioned vacancies is January 19th, 2020.