Education Minster Sees Progress in Statia Education

Director of the Buzzy Bees Day Care, Zuwena Suares, in conversation with Minister Arie Slob about pre-school education. Photo: RCN

Oranjestad- St. Eustatius -Education Minister Arie Slob, visited St. Eustatius today, January 14th. During his visit he visited various schools on the island and held talks with school leaders.

The Minister and his delegation were welcomed by Government Commissioner, Marcolino Franco and Deputy Government Commissioner, Mervyn Stegers.

A meeting with the Executive Council of St. Eustatius addressed among other things the progress of the Covenant School Housing St. Eustatius. This covenant was signed between the Public Entity and the Ministry of Education in August of 2019.

It regards the new building for the Gwendoline van Putten School (GvP) and the resurfacing of the playground area as part of the recently completed renovation and new construction for the Seventh Day Adventist School (SDA School).

The agreement further establishes that the Minister will put regulation in place to transfer the responsibility of the exterior maintenance of the schools from the Public Entity to the school boards. The Ministry of Education, Science and Culture will transfer the required budget for the realization of the last two education housing projects in three equal installments the Public Entity.

Impressed

“I am very impressed with all the work that is being done in education. This is due to the passionate teachers and administrators, who work with heart and soul on the future of the children. This is beautiful to see. The agreements with regards to the education housing are also showing good results”, said Slob.

The Minister made it a point to visit all 4 primary schools as well as the Gwendoline van Putten School.

The Minister also paid a visit the Buzzy Bees Day Care in relation to the BES (t) 4 Kids programme. The BES (t) 4 kids programme’s was launched on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba in June 2019 and has the ambition to offer all children in the Caribbean Netherlands good quality, safe and accessible childcare and after-school care by the year 2022.

After St. Eustatius Minister Slob and his delegation will visit Bonaire, before returning to the Netherlands.