EZ Air Starts Barranquilla Flights

EZ Air Ground personnel posing this morning, before the departure of flight 7Z-590 to Barranquilla

Willemstad- This morning at 9.15 sharp EZ Air’s first flight departed to Barranquilla. Passengers and members of the press were received this morning with some traditional accordion music as well as some typical Colombian snacks and coffee.

EZ Air will be executing the flight to Colombia’s coastal city twice weekly: on Tuesdays and Thursays. Due to the time difference with Colombia, flights arrive in Barranquila around 10 AM, representing an interesting alternative to Avianca flights which leave later afternoon.

Barranquilla is not a completely new destination for EZ Air as the company also flies charterts from Bonaire to Barranquilla for ZVK. Although the scheduled flights depart from Curaçao EZ Air said they ensure good through-connections with minimal connection time to and from Aruba and Bonaire.

Representatives of EZ Air will be in Barranquilla today and tomorrow for promotional activities surrounding the start-up of the new connection. Photo: EZ Air.

A relatively large portion of Colombian immigrants have arrived in Curaçao over the years. Therefor, apart from tourism, EZ Air expects traffic from so-called ‘ethnic travel’ between the two cities.