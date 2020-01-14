First New Social Housing Units Bonaire Delivered









204 Shares

Kralendijk- Minister Raymond Knops of Interior and Kingdom Relations attended the transfer of the first social rental home at Nieuw-Amsterdam today.

The building of the new units, according to Minister Knops is the start of a solution to the shortage of social rental housing on Bonaire. “This first home is the visible result of good cooperation on the island, laying the foundation for further socio-economic development”, said Knops.



There is a major shortage of social rental properties on Bonaire. Agreements have therefore been made in the Governmental Agreement and the Housing Covenant regarding the construction of a total of 500 new rental properties. The property that was delivered today is part of a first tranche of 76 homes, which are being built in collaboration with the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), Fundashon Cas Bonairiano (FCB) and the central government.



Funds for infrastructure

The government has made 2.5 million euros available for the required infrastructure around the rental properties. This amount is supplemented with infrastructural funds from the Public Entity. Minister Knops: “I look forward to the speedy delivery of the remaining 424 houses in the coming years. These homes are a huge step forward for residents with a small wallet. ”



Minister Knops is visiting the ABC islands this week. In addition to the transfer of this first social rental home, the minister had discussions this morning with the Executive Council and the Island Council. Tonight he travels to Curaçao, for the last part of his journey.