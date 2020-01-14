New Cruise Coordinator at Tourism Corporation Bonaire









Kralendijk – (January 13th, 2020) Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is happy to announce that since January 1st, 2020 there is a new Cruise Coordinator. The Cruise Coordinator is Mr. Rolando Marin. Rolando isn’t a stranger in the tourism sector and definitely not at the TCB office. Rolando has worked at TCB for more than 25 years.

From 1985 to 1994 Rolando worked at different companies in the tourism sector amongst others: Bonaire Trading Company, check in counter at the airport, Budget Rent A Car, frontdesk at Hotel Bonaire, which back then was the biggest hotel on Bonaire. In 1994 Rolando started working at TCB and his main job was to provide information to tourists that visited the office. After that his position became more ample where he started assisting in the cruise area, assist in the travel agents part, assist with filming groups that visited Bonaire, and lately also support in providing tours/information when vloggers visit Bonaire to write articles.

Rolando’s position before at TCB was Information Officer, but seeing the amount of experience that he has in the cruise part, and how he performs his job with lots of love and passion, he is the right person for the position of Cruise Coordinator. He also has the knowledge in this area, since 2013 he has been assisting the past Cruise Coordinators in their position. He visited the FCCA (Florida Caribbean Cruise Association) conferences in Miami on many occasions. This also gave him the desire to take this new challenge as the Cruise Coordinator.

Rolando is a friendly person, who is always ready to help wherever he can, he is a person who can tell a lot of history about Bonaire’s tourism, seeing how many years of experience he has in this area. Rolando is looking forward to this new challenge.

The whole team at TCB is very happy and wish Rolando all the best in his new position.