Statia Island Council elections starts February

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Effective February 20th the Executive Council of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations will launch an awareness and education campaign in the run-up to the Island Council elections. This pre- election process will comprise a series of information sessions and walk in sessions for existing and prospective politicians as well as a public awareness campaign. The main objective is to motivate existing and prospective politicians to participate in the intended Island Council elections as announced in the letter of September 2019.



The first event is an information evening scheduled for February 20th at the Mike van Putten Youth Centre, where information will be given about the upcoming elections, being a politician and the follow-up actions. Following the information session a walk in day on February 21st is organized, where individuals who are (re)considering a career in politics, have the opportunity to ask questions about postulating themselves and the follow-up actions. Featured speakers for the information session will comprise the Government Commissioner and a representative from the Electoral Council supported by experts.



The second information session is scheduled in March, followed by a walk in session the following day as well. The objective of this information session is to provide basic information about constitutional relations, the role and responsibilities of the Island Council, the Executive Council and the Island Governor/Government Commissioner and how these relate to the civil service. During this same period a public awareness campaign on radio, television and social media will address the same topics.



In April former and current politicians, functionaries and constitutional experts will share best practices (stories) and their personal experiences. “It is important to have experts familiar with St. Eustatius, who are well-known to the island, form part of this process to get politicians, as well as the electorate, ready for the phased-in elections of the Island Council”, says Government Commissioner, Mr. Marcolino Franco.



Following the 3rd information session the Public Entity of St. Eustatius will actively launch the campaign for the nomination/postulation of political parties and candidates for the Island Council elections. Important milestones in this process are the registration of political parties for participation and the postulation of the lists of candidates. The final milestone is the actual elections of the Island Council. This will be preceded by an awareness campaign to be carried out by RCN Communication in close collaboration with the Public Entity of St. Eustatius.



The Electoral Council of The Netherlands will play a pivotal role in the pre-election process. The Electoral Council is an advisory body to the government and the First and Second Chamber on issues related to the right to vote and to hold elections. The Electoral Council also functions as central electoral committee for the First Chamber elections, Second Chamber elections and for the elections to the European Parliament.



From February 20th and onwards the general public and politicians will be able to submit their questions to a special email address info@statia2020elections.com.