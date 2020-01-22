Statia investing in machinery and training









3 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity of St. Eustatius has made several investments in 2019 and will make additional investments in 2020 to demonstrate its commitment to the further development of the agricultural sector on the island. New machinery was purchased and will be used to provide direct support for local farmers. Putting the plan into full effect requires that persons are trained how to operate the new equipment. The Directorate of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (ENI) has identified 5 persons who will follow training from Wednesday January 22nd until Saturday January 26th on operating the new government owned machinery. An expert from the USA will give the training.



A brand new 2019 specs tractor with the required attachments was purchased so that the farmers could have adequate machinery to produce. In the past, one of the biggest bottlenecks for farmers was inadequate machinery. Machines were either not working or were none existent. Farmers were therefore unable to produce consistently. The goal of the Public Entity St. Eustatius is to give assurance and a commitment to agriculture on St. Eustatius.



Another important investment was made in the purchase of a baler. Having this equipment allows the Unit of Veterinary Service the possibility to bale and resell fodder to the farmers. It is planned for the Unit of Veterinary Service to start manufacturing fodder locally. Fodder is food for livestock better known as animal feed.



“We have also looked into the aspect of roaming animals, as farmers have indicated that the reasons animals roam is due to the lack of water and adequate feeding. So to combat this we have also invested into grass seeds to replenish the grass in certain areas”, says Anthony Reid Director of ENI.