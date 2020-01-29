New Statia Government Commissioner Van Rij Sworn in

Van Rij was sworn in by Minister Raymond Knops. Photo: BZK

The Hague/Oranjestad- New Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij has been sworn in by BZK Minister Raymond Knops.

Van Rij, together with deputy Commissioner Alida Francis will be forming the new team of Government Commissioners appointed by the Hague.

Officially the transition from the old to the new team will take place per February 15, 2019, but outgoing Commissioners Franco and Stegers will need some time to transfer files and ongoing projects to Van Rij en Francis.

Although no formal communication has taken place over the exact reason as to the change in the team of Government Commissioners, it is said that Van Rij and Francis will be especially overseeing the gradual return to democracy on the island.

In absence of the Executive Council and Island Council, the Government Commissioners on St. Eustatius fulfill both roles on the island, as well as the role of Island Governor.