General Hans Leijtens between colleagues of the KMar on Bonaire.

Kralendijk – The commander of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Hans Leijtens, has visited the Caribbean in recent days. During the visit to Bonaire he took extensive time to talk with his colleagues and chain partners. Leijtens let it be known on Bonaire that he finds it important to have personal contact with the chain partners and colleagues.