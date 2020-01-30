MBO Media students exhibit work at Terramar Museum









Kralendijk – On 31 January, Media students from MBO Bonaire will exhibit their work at the Terramar Museum in Playa. Be guided along the creative works and visit the free exhibition between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

The evening will open with a video made by first-year students. Canvases with photos and graphic designs are displayed at the museum and films will be shown on screens about the various sectors of MBO Bonaire. The students are present to guide you around and tell you more about the work.

Last year MBO Bonaire organised an exhibition with work by students for the first time. Visitors at the team were very impressed with the creativity and quality. Students and teachers warmly invite residents, organisations and businesses to Terramar Museum on Friday 31 January from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

In particular, they welcome companies that would like an intern in the period from August 2020 to January 2021.