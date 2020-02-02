Ride for the Roses Bonaire 2020 bigger than ever









Participants during the joint warming up at minutes to seven this morning. Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk- The Ride, Swim, Sail and Walk for the Roses 2020 has turned out to be the biggest ever since the start of the event in the year 2016.

This morning, no less than 800 participants decided to get out of bed early and join the good cause. According to Jursi Marshall of the organizing committee, this year has seen the largest number of participants ever; a jump of about 60% compared to the previous year.

“Maybe it is today’s special date, or the fact that we have been quite active to promote the event. In any case, we are very happy with the turnout”, said Marshall.

The fundraising event against cancer is organized yearly since the year 2016 and sees a very eclectic public of young and old, fit and less fit, locals and tourists.