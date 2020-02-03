New Crash Tender at BKCN/Bonaire Airport









Personnel of the Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands posing in front of the new Crash Tender. Photo: ABC online media

Kralendijk- On Friday, January 31, the Fire Department celebrated the inauguration of their newest crash tender ‘Global Striker’.

The Crash tender has important new features that will enable the Fire Department to respond better and quicker in the case of any calamities at Bonaire International Airport.

Acting Commander Albert Gielen explained that the vehicle is operated by means of two joysticks, has its own computer to indicate if something goes wrong and can accelerate from 0 to 80 km / hour in just 25 seconds.

Explanation about the new Global Striker crash tender were also provided. Photo: ABC Online media.

Big ambitions

Bonaire Airport director Jos Hillen was also present at the ceremony and indicated that the new equipment is very important for the airport. “We are currently the fourth airport of The Netherlands. We growing fast and we have big ambitions. I don’t exclude the possibility that we will be doubling in size of the next few years”, said Hillen.