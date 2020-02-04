Another successful year for Bonaire at the European Trade Shows









Kralendijk (February 4th, 2020) – Bonaire was once again present at different Trade Shows that took place in Houten and Utrecht in the Netherlands and Düsseldorf in Germany.

Vakantiebeurs

During Vakantiebeurs in Utrecht, Netherlands from January 15-19, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) was represented by Marketing Manager, Derchlien Vrolijk. During the trade day (Vakdag) Derchlien Vrolijk presented Ryan Hart as the new European Representative for TCB. Together with Mr. Gilbert Isabella, Mayor of Houten they presented the Golden Flamingo Award to Patrick van Brienen who is the organizer of the yearly trade show Duikvaker and the Pink Egg Award to Fleur Hilbrands for her self-initiative in creating a high-end glossy book highlighting the best spots of Bonaire. TCB, Courtyard by Marriott Bonaire Dive Resort and Plaza Beach Resort participated at the show this year.

Boot

Bonaire was represented at the Boot Show in Düsseldorf, Germany from January 18-26, by Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) together with Bamboo Bali, Plaza Beach Resort, Resort Bonaire and VIP Diving. During the Boot Show TCB was represented by Marketing Manager, Derchlien Vrolijk and European Representative Ryan Hart.

Duikvaker

Bonaire was also present this weekend in Houten, Netherlands for the annual Duikvaker diving fair. Duikvaker took place from January 31st to February 2nd. Bonaire was represented by AB Dive, Courtyard by Marriott Bonaire Dive Resort, Dive Friends, Hillside Apartments, Plaza Beach Resort, Turtle Conservation Bonaire, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, VIP Diving and Wannadive Bonaire. TCB was represented by Business Manager, Marjolein Oleana and Interim Director, Delno Tromp. During Duikvaker Gilbert Isabella was recognized by TCB as a Bonaire Ambassador.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire wants to thank all the partners that participated again in the European Trade Shows.