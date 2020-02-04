Gilbert Isabella recognized as a Bonaire Ambassador









54 Shares

Kralendijk (February 4th, 2020) – On Saturday February 1st, Gilbert Isabella, Burgemeester van Houten, visited the Duikvaker, where he was warmly welcomed by Patrick van Brienen, the organizer of the popular diving fair. They are celebrating its 25th edition this year.

During the visit to Bonaireplein, Gilbert Isabella was surprised by the director of Bonaire’s tourist office, Delno Tromp, with an appointment as a Bonaire Ambassador. The recognition was awarded by Delno Tromp and Marjolein Oleana, both from Bonaire for the Duikbeurs.

Gilbert Isabella was Kingdom Representative on Bonaire from 2014 to 2018 and still has a very warm heart for the island. ‘It is an island with many faces that you can only fall in love with. With great pleasure I also hand out a ‘Golden Flamingo’ and a ‘Pink Egg’ during the trade fair at the Vakantiebeurs to people from organizations that have made a special contribution to the promotion of the island’, says Isabella.

‘Gilbert Isabella is a beloved person on Bonaire and he has more than earned this recognition. Even after his period as Kingdom Representative, he has always maintained his warm ties with Bonaire’, said Delno Tromp.

Bonaire was present at the Duikvaker in the specially designed Bonaireplein. Patrick van Brienen received the Golden Flamingo on January 15th during Vakantiebeurs for promoting Bonaire.