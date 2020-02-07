Winair to offer Advance check-in in SXM

Philipsburg- Winair will soon be offering advance check-in for passengers travelling out of Sint Maarten.



According to Winair, they are now adding a new service out of their Pondfill office to make life of their passengers easier. “We are adding a new service at this location, Advance Check In, starting February 10, 2020” according to a release by the Sint Maarten based carrier.



Pondfill office

The Advance Check In Service provides passengers the opportunity to check in their luggage and receive their boarding pass one day in advance. “This service will allow our customers to bypass the check in process and proceed directly to the gate upon arriving at the airport on the day of their departure, reducing the time our customers will spend at the airport”, said Winair.



The Advance Check in Service will be available on all WINAIR flights, with the exception of the code share flights to Dominica, Guadeloupe and San Juan.



“We encourage our customers to make use of this new service, which will greatly reduce time spent at the airport and you can proceed directly to the departure gate,” said Winair’s CEO & President, Michael Cleaver. “As a proud local airline we are constantly looking for ways to add value to our services for our customers, this new service is a testament to this’, according to Cleaver.