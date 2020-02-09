Agreement signed for Healthy Breakfast in Statia Schools









LTR: Berlushyne van Putten of Utopia Catering, Mervin Stegers, Deputy Government Commissioner, Carol Jack-Roosberg, Director Social Affairs and Gregory Melfor, Policy Advisor Social Affairs

Oranjestad- St. Eustatius- Effective Monday February 10th a Healthy School Breakfast programme will officially launch in the secondary school and elementary schools on St. Eustatius.

An agreement was signed on Friday February 7th between Utopia Catering and the Public Entity of St. Eustatius in the Vincent A. Lopes Legislative Hall. This program will allow 65 children that have been identified by the schools to benefit from a healthy breakfast on school days.

Vulnerable

The company Utopia Catering has won the bid to cater daily healthy meals for these students. Utopia Catering has put together a very creative healthy menu that is appealing to the appetite of young people. “Some families on Statia are vulnerable when it comes to consuming a healthy variety of nutritional foods at a reasonable price. Children need a good healthy nutritional balanced meal in order to focus and perform well at school. ”, says Carol Jack Roosberg, Director of the Directorate of Social Affairs.

Pleased

The Directorate of Social Affairs is very pleased to work together with the Ministry of VWS, Utopia Catering, Bethel Methodist School, Gwendoline van Putten School, SDA School, Golden Rock School and Governor de Graaff School to make this programme a reality. The Health School Breakfast programme is the result of collaboration between the Public Entity of St. Eustatius and the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare & Sports (VWS).