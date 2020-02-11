Minister Van Veldhoven answers questions about Kadasterwet BES









6 Shares

Kralendijk, The Bottom Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Minister Van Veldhoven (Environment and Housing) answered questions today from the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) about the Land Registry Act BES (Kadasterwet BES). The law regulates the land registry in the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba) with Kadaster in the Netherlands. The purpose of the law is to guarantee the continuity and quality of the land registers on the islands and to improve legal certainty. Based on the answers, the House of Representatives will decide how it intends to further treat the bill.

For the islands, the law means a more uniform and transparent working method. This offers users – owners, notaries, real estate agents, banks, project developers – more transparency. Consultation of the islands – for example about rates – has been an important part of this bill. Increasing legal certainty also stimulates the real estate market and thus the economic development and prosperity on the islands. Kadaster Netherlands supports the land registers (kadasters) on the islands since 2011 with digitization and automation. After the law comes into force, Kadaster will continue with the modernization in close consultation with the executive councils.