Statia National Parks Nature Chase

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – After many years of planning and contemplating, the National Parks Foundation, STENAPA, is organizing their first ever Nature Chase on Saturday, October 10th of 2020. This unique triathlon will give people the opportunity to experience all areas of the National Parks including the Botanical Garden in one day, depending on their level of participation.

In order to make the race accessible for everyone and all fitness levels, persons can take part in one, two or all three events including different combinations of races. Persons can participate as individuals or as a relay team.

The accompanying map shows the tentative route that will be taken. Race day starts with cycling from the entrance of the Boven National Park along a pre-marked course, cycling ends on the bay where the second leg of swimming will begin. Swimmers will enter the water at Smoke Alley and end at the City Pier. Hikers then set out from the Tompi Trail to the bench on The Quill Trail and Around the Mountain Trail, stopping short to go to the Miriam C. Schmidt Botanical Garden. Refreshments and a small celebration will be held at the Garden in lieu of the prize giving event later or the following day.

The management of STENAPA is hoping that many persons take advantage of this opportunity to experience the beauty of the Parks. And, also, be the first to hold the trophy of what they hope will be a successful event.

For more information and entry fees and so on, contact the STENAPA Office at +599 318 2884 or outreach@statiapark.org to register. Registration is also online at www.statiapark.org/national-parks-nature-chase.