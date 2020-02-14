RADEX BCMS is an exhibitor at ICAO TRIP2020









Oranjestad – RADEX BCMS is the border control management system developed by Gamma IT Solutions, the largest software development company in the Caribbean. RADEX BCMS is equipped with the latest hardware and software and it has multiple key features that ensure the safety of the border of any country.

This year, the team behind RADEX BCMS, the border control management system of Aruba, will be an exhibitor at the International Civil Aviation Organization’s sixteenth Traveler Identification Programme Symposium (TRIP2020). This event will take place from 31 March to 1 April 2020 at the ICAO Headquarters in Montréal, Canada.

The Symposium is a world-class forum for the exchange of information on all aspects of traveler identification management and the ICAO Traveler Identification Programme (TRIP) Strategy. This year’s Symposium will focus on the need for innovative technologies in addressing border control challenges, a key point of the ICAO TRIP Strategy.

The theme will be: “Game-changing Technologies Driving Seamless Border Management”.

This event is annually attended by:

Ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, immigration and Customs agencies, Justice, embassy Consular staff, civil registries, border control and law enforcement agencies.

Airlines and airport authorities, aviation security and travel facilitation consultants, academia and think tanks.

International Organizations, Donor Agencies, Private Companies offering technologies and products for effective international identification and border management.

It is a tremendous opportunity to introduce RADEX BCMS to the leading companies in the industry and to organizations that are experts and big players in the field of border security.

Desmond Nicholson, Project Manager of RADEX BCMS, shares “RADEX BCMS was and still is a great project for us at Gamma IT Solutions, it was very challenging yet rewarding for us as a company. It is a product we are very proud of and for us to be able to exhibit it, to such an array of companies, organizations and governments, is something we are very delighted about. It is a great opportunity to show the world what a great border control system we have in Aruba”.