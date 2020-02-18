Island Governor Bonaire calls Cruise Ships ‘Ugly Monsters’









Very large cruise ships can increasingly been seen moored at both downtown piers in Kralendijk. Foto: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk – Island Governor of Bonaire, Edison Rijna, feels that the large cruise ships visiting the island with increasing regularity are in fact ‘ugly monsters’.



Rijna made his statements during an interview with Dutch newspaper Trouw.



According to Rijna, most cruise lines used to overlook Bonaire in the past. However, in recent years, the island has suddenly become quite a popular destination. According to Rijna, this creates the necessary pressure for the island and its population.



Cruise visits still actively pursued



Although the sentiments expressed by Rijna can also be heard among parts of the population, his statements also raise questions.



Although the so-called head tax for cruise passengers is slowly being raised, so far every new cruise ship that visits the island has been welcomed by Rijna himself with the necessary ceremony . The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) also seems to continue committed to the further promotion of Bonaire as the ideal cruise destination.



Rijna also said during his interview with journalist Joop Bouwma of Trouw that, as far as he is concerned, the head tax should be hiked so much that the island becomes uninteresting to the large cruise companies.