More Accidents, but Less Fatalities in Bonaire Traffic

Island Governor Edison Rijna speaking at the press conference about Crime and Traffic Statistics for the year 2019. Photo: ABC Online Media.

Kralendijk- Bonaire has seen considerably more traffic accidents in the year 2019, compared to 2018. In total, there was an increase of about 19% in the amount of collisions.

Not all is bad however, as Bonaire also registered the lowest number of traffic fatalities. There was only one road traffic fatality in 2019 compared to respectively 5 and 4 in 2018 and 2017.

New Traffic Ordinance

There are a number of changes with the implementation of the new Road Traffic Ordinance per March 1, 2020. As of that date, the use of safety belts and motor helmets will be mandatory.

A restriction will also be set as to the minimum transparency of car windows, while motorist are allowed to use less alcohol when driving.