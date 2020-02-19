Work Starts on new pier for Chachacha Beach









The first step will be the demolition of the old pier at Chachacha beach. Foto: OLB

Kralendijk- The preparation for the renovation and renewal of the piers in the harbor of Kralendijk is progressing well.

The planning is aimed at completing the work on the Nelson Petrus “Nello” Craane pier, the fishing pier and the Chachachapier before the start of the new cruise season.

Tomorrow, Thursday, February 20 the demolition of the Chachachapier of as first step towards a new pier. All wooden parts will be ompletely removed. This is necessary to be able to take precise measurements.

Steel structure

A new steel structure will be made based on these measurements. ” In April the new pier will be shipped from the Netherlands to Bonaire. The installation takes place in May, after which the new Chachachapier will be delivered in June”, says harbor master Günther Flanegin.

The current Chachachapier is at the end of its life. For the sake of swimmers and divers, the new pier will be equipped with a steel handrail and stairs.

The renovation for the pier has been made possible in part by a contribution from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.