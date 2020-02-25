Not All Parents have Registered for Child Allowance









SZW is deploying various initiatives to make more parents sign up for the Child Allowance.

Kralendijk – Not all parents on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba have registered their children in order to receive Child Allowance, even though the Child Allowance (Kinderbijslag) is seen as important in the fight against poverty.



RCN Unit Social Affairs and Employment will therefore be making the extra effort to visit the various neighborhoods on Bonaire to make parents aware of the existence of the allowance and to provide hands-on support with the filling out of forms to qualify for the allowance.

SZW is also planning activities on St. Eustatius and Saba, to get the word out there about the Child Allowance.



Increased amounts



As of January 1, 2020, child benefit on the BES islands has been increased again. On Bonaire this provision is now $ 83 per child per month, on Saba $ 84 and on St. Eustatius $ 85. Everyone who takes care of a child under the age of 18 is entitled to child benefit.