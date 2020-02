18 Shares

Philipsburg – The Costa Favolosa has been allowed entry into St. Maarten. The ship was denied entry into Tortola earlier this week, has reached St. Maarten where its guests were given the opportunity to go ashore.

Costa Favolosa will remain in St. Maarten until Thursday afternoon when it will sail to Fort de France as per scheduled itinerary.

The Costa Favolosa has reported no suspected cases of guests and crew members with symptoms related to CoVid-19.