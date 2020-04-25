Julian Woodley Knighted in the order of Orange Nassau









Julina Woodley with Government Commissioners Marnix van Rij (l) and Alida Francis. Photo: Government of Statia.

Oranjestad, Eustatius- Former Island Council member, acting Island Governor of St. Eustatius and former Member of Parliament Julian Woodley has been appointed Knight of the Order of Orange Nassau.

Woodley (68) has been of service to the public, both as civil servant and political representative of the people of Statia.

He worked at the Department of Finance since the mid-seventies, where he finished his career as head of Finance.

Woodley represented the Democratic Party as an Island council member, from the age of 31, from 1983 till 2011. Woodley has been a commissioner from 1983 till 1988, from 1991 till 1999 and from 2007 till 2011.

Woodley also served as acting Island Governor, until the moment of the intervention by The Hague, which saw him replaced by Government Commissioner Marcolino (Mike) Franco.



