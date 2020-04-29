Crown and Island Princess Cruise Ships in Port for Fuel Bunkering









13 Shares

PHOTO CUTLINE: Anchored outside are two Princess Cruise Line ships and docked at the pier are three Windstar Cruise Line vessels.

Philipsburg – On Tuesday morning, two cruise ships came in for fuel bunkering, namely Crown Princess and Island Princess of Princess Cruises. Port St. Maarten continues to cater to the cruise industry during the global COVID-19 pandemic by providing essential services such as fuel and food provisioning.

Also, in port on Tuesday are Star Pride, Wind Star and Wind Surf of Windstar Cruise Line, which came into port over the weekend. The aforementioned are in port to shift crew members as well as food and consumer product supplies between the three vessels.

Port St. Maarten Management continues to maintain a constructive working relationship with cruise partners and stakeholders during this unprecedented time and continues to assist the cruise industry with essential services when requested.

All cruise vessels have to adhere to stringent public health measures as well as to the rules and regulations related to the national State of Emergency. Port St. Maarten has a “Sterile Port Protocol” in place since mid-March with respect to COVID-19 ensuring safety and security. No crew disembarkation or embarkation is allowed.

Crown Princess and Island Princess vessels belong to Princess Cruises. The line is a global cruise and tour company taking more than one million passengers each year to more than 300 worldwide destinations on six continents. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in California, USA. Its parent company is Carnival Corporation & plc.

Princess Cruises has extended a temporary pause of global operations through June 30 due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. The cruise line initially announced a voluntary pause for 60-days impacting voyages that departed from March 12.

Princess Cruises operates a fleet of 17 modern ships, with one on order that travels to destinations around the globe including Alaska, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, South Pacific, Hawaii, Tahiti/French Polynesia, Asia, Africa, India, Canada/New England and world cruises.

The Crown Princess made its inaugural cruise in June 2006 and was christened by Martha Stewart. The vessel was refurbished in April 2018. Island Princess made its inaugural cruise in July 2003 and was christened by Jamie Sale and David Pelletier (Olympic Gold Medalists) and was refurbished in December 2017.