Spirit Airlines will operate a humanitarian flight on May 10, 2020 for U.S. citizens staying in Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao

Willemstad – If you are a U.S. citizen attempting to return the United States from the Dutch Caribbean and have been unable to secure a commercial flight, please note the following information announced on April 28th by the U.S. Consulate of Curaçao.

The flight will depart from Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA) in Aruba, board additional passengers in Cartagena, Colombia, and then proceed to Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Passengers in Bonaire and Curacao will have an option to use Divi Divi airlines to transit to Aruba to catch this flight (also arranged by the U.S. Consulate General in Curacao). Passengers in Bonaire and Curacao should contact the U.S. Consulate immediately (ACSCuracao@state.gov) to receive additional instructions for those Divi Divi flights.

This Spirit Airlines flight has been made available to allow U.S. citizens and Legal Permanent Residents to return to the United States. Please contact Spirit Airlines directly for seat availability, reservations, and pricing information.

SPIRIT AIRLINES FIGHT NUMBER: NK#6332

SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020

DEPARTS Aruba at 1:00PM

ARRIVES Ft. Lauderdale at 5:55PM

THIS FLIGHT CAN ONLY BE BOOKED ONLINE.

If you are interested in returning to the United States, please take advantage of this flight. The U.S. government cannot guarantee the ability to arrange flights indefinitely. U.S. citizens should return immediately to the United States, unless you are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.

The last Spirit Airlines flight sold out well before the departure date so it is in your best interest to purchase these tickets immediately before they sell out.

IMPORTANT:

Due to current travel guidelines in the United States, persons who have been in China, Iran, or certain European countries within 14 days prior to the flight will not be allowed to board this flight. For more information, please click here.

Onward connections from Fort Lauderdale, Florida are available.

Only support animals registered 48 hours in advance in full compliance with Spirit’s normal policy for support animals will be permitted. For more information, refer to Spirit Airlines support animal policy.

Normal services (food service, water fountains, etc.) at airports are closed.

Actions to Take:

Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information.

For the most recent information on what you can do to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19, please see the CDC’s latest recommendations.

Visit the COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov for the latest information.

Check with your airlines, cruise lines, or travel operators regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.

Visit our Consulate webpage on COVID-19 https://cw.usconsulate.gov/news-events/covid-19-information/ for information on conditions in the Dutch Caribbean.

Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website on the latest travel restrictions to the United States

Assistance:

U.S. Consulate General Curaçao

J.B. Gorsiraweg #1

+599-9-461-3066

ACSCuracao@state.gov

https://cw.usconsulate.gov/

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Country Information Page (type in name of respective island)

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts.

