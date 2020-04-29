Statia prepares Hurricane COVID 19 strategy









27 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Friday April 24th the Public Entity of St. Eustatius began talks with the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade to discuss the preparation for a joint hurricane COVID 19 strategy. “Early preparation is necessary because this is the first time St. Eustatius will potentially have to deal with the regular Atlantic hurricane season amidst a medical crisis as the COVID 19 pandemic”, states Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij.

The current COVID 19 Crisis Team comprises the same stakeholders that make up the Island Policy Team (Eilandelijk Beleidsteam EBT) established to deal with disasters. Planning and preparing for the 2020 hurricane season requires a new and innovative approach. The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade has therefore been requested to present scenarios for dealing with the current COVID 19 crisis and the upcoming hurricane season. The EBT met on Tuesday April 28th, where scenarios for dealing with the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and COVID 19 were addressed. Stakeholders will continue to meet in more of these preparatory meetings. They will have the opportunity to give input to this plan that will be ready on time for the start of the 2020 hurricane season.

Participating in this first meeting with the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade were Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij, Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis, General Commander of the Fire Department and Local Commander Fire Department on St. Eustatius Andre Bennett. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st until November 30th.