Population counts in the Park

Biologists Paulo & Caren have been conducting population surveys in the park. All of Slagbaai has been surveyed already. They are looking at predatory bird populations such as crested caracara, merlins, peregrine, falcons, and more. Also large grazers such as pigs, donkeys, and goats.



They have already seen a merlin and a black vulture.



Data will be analyzed by Frank Rivera from US fish and Wildlife to give an estimate of the population sizes of these species.