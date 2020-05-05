Reduction in costs for Households and Companies Caribbean Netherlands









Kralendijk – Households and companies in Bonaire can expect a reduction in costs of nearly USD 60.00 per month as of May 1st until the end of this year. For St. Eustatius this is more than USD 50.00 per month and for Saba USD 44.00 per month.

The reduction in costs will apply until the end of this year. The purpose is to reduce the necessary cost of living for residents of the Caribbean Netherlands.

This was announced last week by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. This Corona measure involves an incidental amount of 7.8 million euros. This amount will be raised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy (for electricity) and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (for drinking water).

The utility companies will process the tariff reductions automatically. Residents do not have to do anything nor do they have to apply.

Residents will not notice the reduction in costs of electricity and drinking water until after a month (thus, in June) as most invoices for the usage costs of May will be sent a month later.

All households and companies will receive an incidental allowance for electricity and drinking water in the period May through December 2020. As a result of this allowance, the fixed usage tariffs will amount to USD 0. During this period only the costs for the usage of electricity and drinking water need to be paid. Depending on the type of connection, this yields different savings.

A monthly discount of USD 25.00 per month applies for all subscribers to all fixed Internet connections.

Reductions per island

Bonaire : For households with a standard connection this means a total reduction in costs of USD 58.26 per month.

St. Eustatius : For households with a standard connection this means a total reduction in costs of USD 53.56 per month.

Saba : For households with a standard connection this means a total reduction in costs of USD 44.13 per month. Saba does not have a drinking water network. Instead of a discount on the drinking water bill, money has been made available for Saba for the expansion of the water storage capacity (cisterns).