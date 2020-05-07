‘Between Two Buns’ open at new location









The new location is much bigger and offers different seating areas. Photo: BES-Reporter

Kralendijk- One of the most popular breakfast- and lunch-spots on Bonaire, Between Two Buns is now open at their new location.

While still located on the Governor Debrotweg, Between Two Buns is now located closer to the Yacht Harbour at Harbour Village. The new location is much bigger and has an expanded terrace, while also having (much more) seats capacity inside.

The delicious cakes and friendly staff are unchanged. Photo: BES-reporter

Although some finishing touches are still taking place both to the building and the installations, they are already open to customers since the beginning of the week.