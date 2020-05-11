Aruba starts preparing to Re-open the Borders









Oranjestad, Aruba – Aruba Minister of Tourism Dangui Oduber announced that Aruba is slowly preparing to re-open its borders from July 1, 2020. As this is a tentative date, there is the possibly of opening a week or two prior to the date.

Since the internal economy will gradually re-open by June 15. The next step is to start preparing to re-open the external economy as well.

The tentative date is dependent on the local situation being fully under control as well as many protocols that would need to be in place. Many protocols are being drafted for (and by) hotels, restaurants, establishments, the airport, taxis, car rental places and airlines.

Aruba, before the Covid-19 crisis, received up to 20,000 visitors per week. Since there will be less people willing to travel during this crisis, Aruba is initially looking at having about 2,000 people per week. As of now Jetblue, American Airlines, Spirit, Copa and Avianca are willing to fly to Aruba.

